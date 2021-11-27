Header Adds

Posted On November 27, 2021

Tree Lighting Ceremony!

The return of  Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District and Old Stone House of Brooklyn Museum annual tree lighting! Come celebrate each other and our amazing community. Free to all, mask wearing recommend. Entertainment begins at 4:30 pm on the corner of 5th Ave and 4th Street with Tropicalfete (stilt dancers and steelpan band), a giant bubble display by Bubble Dad, Dr. Alex singing some tunes, and Park Slope Parents art activities. Enjoy wrapped treats and say hello to Santa!Tree lighting at 6 pm.  4th St & 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215  https://g.co/kgs/MZYkqY

