Tropicalfete Says “CALYPSO MUSIC – ALIVE AND WELL!!!!”

In celebration of Calypso History month, on Friday, October 29, 2021, Tropicalfete will be showcasing an event entitled ” CALYPSO MUSIC – ALIVE AND WELL.” The event will be streamed live via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram commencing at 9.30 p.m.

The artistes scheduled to perform the sweet and unique sound of the calypso art form are Designer, Fimber, Tribal Legacy Band, Bronwyn Taylor, Mr Lonesome, Cheryl V, Ras Vally, Trini Shuga, Tropicalfete’s Voices, Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble, Tropicalfete’s Stilting Unit and Tropicalfete Body of Vibration Dance & Theater Group.

Gracing the stage will be veteran calypsonian Dr. Witty aka Mervyn Carter who was the 2015 recipient of Tropicalfete’s Award of Excellence. He has been crowned the Calypso Monarch in New York for many years and has also won the Calypso Monarch in other US cities such as Boston, Washington, Baltimore and Orlando. Dr. Witty has appeared at the Kaiso Revue Tent in Port of Spain, Trinidad. A former President of The Calypso Association of New York, Dr. Witty believes that calypso is the greatest music in the world and is doing his best to keep the deeply rooted cultural art form alive.

Tribal Legacy Band will be performing a medley of authentic calypso/soca songs. They exhibit a distinct music sound that always have heads bobbing, fingers snapping and feet dancing during their set. Another master of the calypso and soca art form that is on the cast is Keet “Designer” Styla. In addition, to Designer being a solo artist he also has his own band called Therapi Band. Bronwyn Taylor will be doing a dance presentation to Invader’s calypso hit Master of Disguise. Mr Lonesome and his management team will be adding theatre as part of their song presentation. Daria Primus, who is no stranger to the stage, will also be entertaining the audience. In 2020, Primus won the NYC Beatz CoronaVirus Song Contest with her tune “Social Distancing.” The versatile singers Cheryl V, Ras Vally and Trini Shuga will keep the viewers spellbound.

Keran “Fimber” Deterville will be hosting the event. Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete Inc. and Talia Fortune a youth in Tropicalfete’s program are the producers. Tropicalfete Inc. promises to give the audience a show to dance, and sing along to as well as showcase the power of Calypso Music.

Join Tropicalfete via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to enjoy this exciting event.