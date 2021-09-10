Tropicalfete Regrettably Announces The Postponement Carnival Festival

“Tropicalfete regrettably announces the postponement of their end of summer Carnival Festival, scheduled for September 11th at the Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch Plaza. Based upon the rising number of COVID-19 cases in New York City and the highly infectious delta and mu variants, the decision to postpone the event was recommended by Colden Corporation, an occupational health, safety and environmental firm owned and managed by practicing Certified Industrial Hygienists, Certified Safety Professionals, and doctoral trained senior scientists. Colden Corporation is the Brooklyn Public Library’s COVID-19 consultant,

Tropicalfete has spent months planning the event, which is a celebration of Caribbean culture and the core elements of carnival: calypso/soca, the steel pan and masquerade. A rescheduled date will be announced shortly.”