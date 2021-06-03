June is observed as Caribbean Heritage Month and Tropicalfete Inc. continues celebrations with the Authors Connecting Program. The event will include a list of activities, such as reading sessions, interviews and interactive workshops. The program will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, twitch, Periscope, Linked, Instagram and Tropicalfete.com. Authors Connecting is a program designed to emphasize the importance of literacy and how culture can influence education, as well as one’s view of world events. The program is targeted at people of all ages and consists of workshop sessions with authors who will read from their works. The viewers will be encouraged to ask questions so they can take advantage of learning from the authors experiences. At the end of the session, books will be distributed to encourage a love for reading. For this year’s program Tropicalfete is connecting with Assemblywoman Latrice M. Walker and will be donating the books from our program to the Little Library project Assemblywoman Walker started in front of her office.

Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting 2021 in Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage month

1. June 1st Ashley Murray Interview with author Kim Johnson

2. June 3rd Keran Deterville interview with author & artist Anslem Douglas

3. June 8th Gayrleen Orange interview author and chef Nadege Fleurimond (also do some culinary arts)

4. June 10th Gillian Fortune, Nature & Tilia interview – ventriloquist Geltown

5. June 15th Janeen Pottinger interview with author Yolanda Lezama-Clark & Dawad Philip

6. June 17th Melissa Noel interview with author Tai Abrams (Assemblywoman Latrice M. Walker (NY-55 will also joining to talk about her Little Library project)

7. June 20th Genevieve Farrell & Erin interview with Garvin Johnson author & artist

8. June 22nd Patricia Meschino interview with author Dr. Rudolph Ottley

9. June 23th – Keishel Williams interview with author Liselle Sambury

Tropicalfete slogan is “Using ‘Culture as a tool for Social Transformation.”

Kim Johnson was the Director of the Carnival Institute of Trinidad and Tobago, and is considered by some to be the foremost historian of pan. He is known for his Tedtalk, documentaries and books including The Illustrated Story of Pan. Interviewer: Ashley Murray Tropicalfete Music Director. She is responsible for Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble. Ashley is an inspiring author and an entrepreneur

Anslem Douglas, best known for the popular tune “Who Let The Dogs Out?” is the author of, “The Adventures of Spin and Scratch, The Relocation. He is currently working on a children’s book as well as new music to add to his very impressive music catalog. Interviewer: Keran Deterville, Tropicalfete Board member, artist and Journalist with credits such as Crain’s New York Business magazine, Pix 11 news, WSHU – Westport and more.

Nadege Fleurimond, an entrepreneur, chef, speaker, business strategist, Cultural Ambassador for Haiti and is also an author. Her books include Taste of Solitude: A Culinary Journal, “Taste of Life: A Culinary Memoir “and more. Interviewer: Gayrleen Orange artists, podcaster and journalist and also a member of Tropicalfete’s Voices – the organization’s choir group.

Ventriloquist Nigel Dunkley has performed at private and public events and also at Showtime at the Apollo. He has been on the Steve Harvey show. Nigel has been Tropicalfete’s go to performer for the past 15 years. Interviewer: Gillian Fortune teacher, parent, participant in Tropicalfete, Nature & Tilia students from our program.

Yolanda Lezama-Clark, Dawad Philip & David Moore are authors of Cultural Warrior Jaidyn and the King of the Brooklyn Carnival: The Carlos Lezama Children’s Story. Dawad Philip is a veteran journalist in the caribbean community. Yolanda Lezama-Clark is the president of The Carlos Lezama Archives and Caribbean Cultural Center. Interviewer: Janeen Pottinger inspiring journalist, 2020 Tropicalfete Summer intern and member of Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble and Tropicalfete Stilting Unit.

Tai Abrams is the CEO of Admission Squad and Author of Who Am I? An A-Z Career Guide for Teens and Gratitude as a Habit: A Daily Dose of Positive Thinking for Teens. bestselling author of “Who Am I? An A-Z Career Guide for Teens.” Interviewer : Melissa Noel Award-winning multimedia journalist. Television, magazine and digital credits include NBC News.com, LonelyPlanet.com, Google Arts & Culture, One Caribbean Television, CBS News USVI, Caribbean Beat Magazine, theGrio.com, Ebony Magazine, ABC News’ “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” Miss Noel has also hosted events for Tropicalfete’s.

UK based Soca artist and author Garvin ‘Scrappy’ Johnson along with Rosetta Allen are the authors of “Oliver Goes To School: Oliver Oriole. Johnson have several projects he is working on to expand the Oliver franchise and project to support the children of Montserrat. Interviewer: Genevieve Farrell & Erin parent and student in Tropicalfete’s programs.

Dr. Rudolph Ottley is a calypso historian and have penned 13 books on the subject such as “Women in Calypso, Calypsonians From Then to Now and much more. Interviewer: Patricia Meschino Tropicalfete Board member and Journalist with credits such as Billboard Magazine, Air Jamaica’s In-flight magazine, SkyWritings, Bobmarley.com, Riddim magazine, The Associated Press, NPR, The Village Voice, Vibe Magazine, The Source, The Miami New Times, Caribbean Travel and Life Magazine, Sandals Lifestyle Magazine, bet.com, Red Bulletin (Holland) & Songlines (UK). Canadian based author Liselle Sambury. Her best seller is “Blood Like Magic.” Her brand of writing can be described as “messy Black girls in fantasy situations.” In her free time, she shares helpful tips for upcoming writers and details of her publishing journey through a YouTube channel dedicated to helping demystify the sometimes complicated business of being an author. Interviewer: Keishel Williams professor and journalist credits includes Business Insider, Atlas Obscura, Black Entertainment Television (BET), Thought Catalog, CR Fashion Book, Literary Hub, The Rumpus, Fashion Bomb Daily, BKLYNER, BK Reader