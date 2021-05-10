Tropicalfete Free Workshop: How Do Music Creators Get Paid?

Tropicalfete Presents an important workshop for you. How Do Music Creators Get Paid? Presenter: Akilah Phillip – Intellectual Property Professional | Let’s Talk Intellectual Property Facilitators: Alton Aimable & Charles “Cke1” Watts | Tropicalfete, Inc. May 22, 2021 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Registration Required https://tinyurl.com/5dhthnry

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information

Have you seen your royalty check lately?

What are the different types of royalties?

Do you know who controls your music?

Thanks

New York City Department of Cultural Affairs

Council Member Alicka Ampry-Samuel

Council Member Farah N. Louis

Council Member/ Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo

New York State Council on the Art