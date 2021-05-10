Header Adds

Posted On May 10, 2021

Tropicalfete Free Workshop: How Do Music Creators Get Paid?

Tropicalfete Presents an important workshop for you. How Do Music Creators Get Paid? Presenter: Akilah Phillip – Intellectual Property Professional | Let’s Talk Intellectual Property Facilitators: Alton Aimable & Charles “Cke1” Watts | Tropicalfete, Inc. May 22, 2021 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Registration Required https://tinyurl.com/5dhthnry

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information
Have you seen your royalty check lately?
What are the different types of royalties?
Do you know who controls your music?
Thanks
New York City Department of Cultural Affairs
Council Member Alicka Ampry-Samuel
Council Member Farah N. Louis
Council Member/ Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo
New York State Council on the Art

