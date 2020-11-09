Header Adds

Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Yoga virtual class

Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Yoga virtual class for all levels from beginners to experts. Our Steel Pan yoga workshop will relieve aches, pains and stiffness and give you a boost of energy with some of the technics we will introduce you to.   This is a relaxing stress reliever project for all ages.

If you have flexibility goals, this is a great workshop to do on a regular basis to improve hip and hamstring mobility as well as deeper backbends and shoulder flexibility. Great full body stretch and meditation with some sweet steel pan music classes.

This class is a new concept fusing yoga and steelpan music to give you the right start to your day. It is the best physical and mental exercise for you!  Please add it to your regular routine to give you positive energy. Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Yoga improve your focus and release tension from the entire body.

Come relax your body and mind with Tropicalfete

Instructor: Rakiah “Kiah” Henderson   &  Panist: Kareem “TheDream” Thomas

Hosts: Amiya Falby & Madisson Wallace

