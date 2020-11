Borough President, Tropicalfete’s Teaching & Performing Artists Ms. Caitlyn, Ms. Ashley, Mr. Charles, Ms. Daria, and Mr. Ricardo represents the CULTURE and the ARTS. It is still a difficult time for all of us but we continue to strive and find ways to forge a head.

It is inspiring to have 5 persons among the 82 people honored today. We love your talent, passion and dedication. We salute all of you!