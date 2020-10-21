Tropicalfete’s International Creole Day / Jounen Kwéyòl

Tropicalfete will be putting on a production for international Creole Day on Sunday October 25 6 PM. Jounen Kwéyòl (Creole Day) celebrating French Caribbean Creole culture

Event will feature a live band Alegba and Friends, Urban Dance Opportunities, and Ricardo Greenaway and More the event will be Hosted by Tropiclafete’s Kerandetervillve and Gayrleen Orange

@tropicalfete @alegbaandfriends @kerandeterville72 @gayrleen @ricardogpanist @urban_dance_opportunities

https://www.facebook.com/events/716330859295354/