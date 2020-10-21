Tropicalfete’s End of Summer Carnival Festival pushes the Envelope

Carnival past present and future meets was the tagline for Tropicalfete’s End of Summer Carnival Festival virtual event.

The organization lived up to its goals By highlighting different traditions of carnival, explored new ground with an aerialist, and most important included the youth in the overall production (broadcasting, video, sound, performance and design). The host Melissa Noel and Karen Deterville aka Fimber provided some excellent commentary on the performances and had an interactive discussion with the audience on the history of carnival.

The event got on the way with the don’t rush challenge produced by Tykime Davis. This latest challenge on social media does not require anyone to leave their homes. Masqueraders dress up in their carnival costumes and their regular outfits for the Don’t Rush Challenge. They pass the different caribbean flags from one home to another home jamming to Alison Hinds’s soca track “West Indian”

Aerialist Sherisse Bideshi and Sade Ellis grooved to some sweet soca music in the air. They use the Lyra Hoop to a accomplish the task and their selected song came from Kes. Veteran calypsoian and past recipient of the 2015 Tropicalfete’s award of excellence Mervyn Carter aka Dr. Witty was schedule to be part of the performing cast to deliver some extempo and calypso. Unfortunately he was hospitalize the day before the event and was not able to be there. The hosts and other performers sent get well wishes to Dr. Witty. The producers of the show aired a past video performance of Dr. Witty from a Tropicalfete event. Thirteen year old John Peters from Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble played Lord Kitchener’s Old Lady Walk A Mile. Deborah Spooner showcase the stilts/ moko jumbie artform. Shaquille Darius did the art form of limbo. The weather with the win did not cooperate with the organizers plans to showcase fire eating but you can expect to see this at a Tropicalfete event in the future.

Daria and Deuel lead vocalist of The Band sent the audience in a frenzy with their performance. Charles Watts one of Tropicalfete’s instructors did a quick taboo bamboo demonstration with the live band. During band’s performance dancer Diamond Roach came out to depict an ole mas on coronavirus “The Coronavirus pandemic is a preview of the Climate change pandemic” Dancer Keisha James model the pretty mas costume designed by 14 year old Zoe Farrell under the supervision of Alton Aimable. Keisha James and Diamond Roach kept the audience on a high with their dance moves.

Tropicalfete tagline is using culture as a tool for social transformation. The organization used the event to communicate two important messages to its audience – Vote and Complete the Census. Singer Deuel was passionate about letting his community know the importance of voting. Two PSA videos on the census were played. The first video was by Recording Artiste Alegba Jahyile Lays Out the Message in Creole/kompa: “Renpli Resansman An” (Complete the Census) and the second video by Cheryl Vincent “Get Counted”. Her song was soca track with a touch of pan steel.

The audience got to see a past performance of Tropicalfete Steel Pan Ensemble, Tropicalfete’s Stilting Unit, Dance and Mas in one presentation. Instructor Ms. Ashley Murray let her opinion known it is best to have the different groups in the organization perform together more often. Before the pandemic came, Tropicalfete was working towards this and raising the bar. Tropicalfete plan is to build on this event and be very imaginative for our next presentation specially TF Finale Concert in December.