Tropicalfete is promoting Creativity and Safety during the pandemic with a Creative Face Mask Contest
PRIZES
$150 1st Place
$100 2nd Place
$75 3rd Place
Additional $100 Cash Prize for face mask with the most online votes
PRIZES SPONSORED BY
South Jersey Caribbean Festival
RULES
Submission Deadline Sept 5th – Collaborations welcome – More than one entry allowed – Contest open to students of PS135, PS9, IS392, Tropicalfete programs.
Email or text Entry:
- Your Name and Partners Name
- Name of your design
- Picture of your design
- Which program or school you are affiliated with
info@tropicalfete.com 646-504-3383 https://tropicalfete.com/facemask/
The winners will be announced during Tropicalfete’s End of Summer Carnival Jam Virtual Edition on September 12th
If you are not enroll in one of our program you can register at https://tropicalfete.com/registration-form/