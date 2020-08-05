Header Adds

Posted On August 5, 2020 By In TF Program Updates, Uncategorized With 191 Views

Creative Face Mask Contest

Tropicalfete is promoting Creativity and Safety during the pandemic with a Creative Face Mask Contest

PRIZES

$150 1st  Place

$100 2nd Place

$75 3rd Place

Additional $100 Cash Prize for face  mask with the most online votes

PRIZES SPONSORED BY

South Jersey Caribbean Festival

RULES

Submission Deadline Sept 5th – Collaborations welcome –  More than one entry allowed – Contest open to  students of PS135, PS9, IS392, Tropicalfete programs.

Email or text Entry:

  • Your Name and Partners Name
  • Name of your design
  • Picture of your design
  • Which program or school you are affiliated with

info@tropicalfete.com 646-504-3383 https://tropicalfete.com/facemask/

The winners will be announced during Tropicalfete’s End of Summer Carnival Jam Virtual Edition on September 12th

If you are not enroll in one of our program you can register at https://tropicalfete.com/registration-form/ 

