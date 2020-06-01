TF CARIBBEAN CULTURAL READING PROGRAM FOR CARIBBEAN HERITAGE MONTH

Tropicalfete celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month in June 2020 with its annual cultural reading program. The community is invited to join us as we explore the world through the eyes of various Caribbean authors. We challenge the community to read more with a “Read a Book a Day Challenge.” Visit https://tropicalfete.com/readjune2020/ for a list of 60 books by Caribbean authors covering a wide variety of books such as children books, adult books, fiction and non-fiction. Barnes and Noble has been our loyal and trustworthy partners since 2012 for our fascinating program Authors Connecting. Amazon links has been added to this year’s program. Tropicalfete is connecting with the authors and the audience remotely and The reading will be stream on multiple platforms. This exciting adventure will allow the participants to meet the Caribbean authors first hand and ask them about the Caribbean books they have written. Geltown with his puppets, Kamla Millwood, Tilsa Wright, Samuel Archer and Nandi B. Jacob are committed to do a reading from their books.