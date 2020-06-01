Header Adds

Important Info

Posted On June 1, 2020 By In Caribbean Cultural News, TF Program Updates With 213 Views

TF CARIBBEAN CULTURAL READING PROGRAM FOR CARIBBEAN HERITAGE MONTH

Tropicalfete celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month in June 2020 with its annual cultural reading program. The community is invited to join us as we explore the world through the eyes of various Caribbean authors. We challenge the community to read more with a “Read a Book a Day Challenge.” Visit https://tropicalfete.com/readjune2020/ for a list of 60 books by Caribbean authors covering a wide variety of books such as children books, adult books, fiction and non-fiction. Barnes and Noble has been our loyal and trustworthy partners since 2012 for our fascinating program Authors Connecting. Amazon links has been added to this year’s program. Tropicalfete is connecting with the authors and the audience remotely and The reading will be stream on multiple platforms. This exciting adventure will allow the participants to meet the Caribbean authors first hand and ask them about the Caribbean books they have written. Geltown with his puppets, Kamla Millwood, Tilsa Wright, Samuel Archer and Nandi B. Jacob are committed to do a reading from their books.

About

Related Acticle

Tropicalfete: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
Pan in Google Classroom
Online Cultural Program
Thanks to Council Member Farah N. Louis Council Member & Brad Lander

Subscribe

Name:
Email:
Phone:


Header Adds

Community Resource Center

COVID-19 Resources

  1. Centers for Disease Control & Presentations (CDC) 
  2. AG Guidance on Resources & Scam Warnings 
  3. New York COVID-19 Sick Leave Law
  4. New York State Unemployment
  5. Meals for All (NYC)
  6. Mental Health Resource- NYC Well
  7. US Small Business Administration

Artist Funding

  1. New York Foundation for the Arts
  2. Brooklyn Arts Council
  3. Bronx Council on the Arts
  4. Lower Manhattan Cultural Council
  5. New York State Council on the Arts
  6. Queens Council on the Arts
  7. Staten Island Arts
  8. Volunteer Lawyers For the Arts
  9. BRIC Arts Media
  10. Fractured Atlas
  11. National Endowment for the Arts

Jobs/Interns

Immigration Help

Health Insurance

Housing  

Business Resources

College Scholarship

Social Services

Caribbean News

Recent Posts

Tropicalfete Copyright © / Trademark 1999—2020