Posted On May 10, 2020 By In TF Program Updates With 84 Views

Tropicalfete: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

Creative individuals stuck at home to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 Virus has given birth to a number of online challenges. Some challenges are centered on humor, culture, creativity, boosting morale and advocating that everyone contributes to reduce the curve of infection. Tropicalfete put out a call to join the challenges align with our mission. There were individuals that took the initiative to join the challenges before the call was made. Check out a few of the responses from friends and members of the organization.





Recent Posts

