Posted On March 24, 2020 By In TF Program Updates With 153 Views

Thanks to Council Member Farah N. Louis Council Member & Brad Lander

Tropicalfete will be taking the Seniors at Prospect Hills Senior Citizen Center St Augustine’s Senior Center on cultural voyage thanks to Council Member Farah N. Louis 45th District and Council Member Brad Lander 39th District.  programs promote social interactions among senior citizens. They offer a delightful array of interactive activities, creating an excellent social framework. We foster longevity with safe recreational environments for senior citizens while enhancing their emotional, mental, physical, and economic standards. We focus on six aspects of wellness which include: emotional, spiritual, intellectual, social, physical and occupational

