Posted On March 24, 2020 By In TF Program Updates With 143 Views

Tropicalfete is excited to be back in PS135 and IS392

Tropicalfete is excited to be back in PS135 and IS392 to do cultural programming thanks City Council Member Alicka Ampry-Samuel 41st District.

Cultural programming is becoming increasingly popular in economic development strategies. Neighborhoods and local cultural organizations are banding together to transform their cultural attributes into celebrations that attract people into the area. Cultural programming has been shown to help energize communities by increasing economic investment and strengthening social ties among residents. 

Cultural programming can take many forms, including festivals, monthly arts, and music events, open studio sessions, celebrations of cultural and ethnic experiences unique to an area. Communities carrying out cultural programs may be more likely to embrace historic structures in the community.

 

