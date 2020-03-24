Online Cultural Program

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be an extremely dynamic event, Tropicalfete, Inc is actively monitoring the situation to minimize the impact on staff, students, parents and our partners. With this crisis we will continue to be there for our community. We have transition to remote classes for all our programs hence keeping minds engaged. We urge you to register with us. Some of the services we will be offering on the google classes are: Steel Pan, stilts, Voices, Piano, Limbo. All our teaching artists are available and can be reached by email, phone, WhatsApp, text as well as chat on our website and social media. Google Classes, EZ texting, Flat, Zoom are some of the tools, we have always used in our operations. With this current situation, we are more dependent on those technology platforms. On Our Social media page we share resources on COVID-19 to help our community navigate. A number of our events/performances have been cancel or reschedule. Nevertheless, we are in good spirit and looking forward to a resolution to the crises.