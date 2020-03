Tropicafete will make this year’s celebration liven up with a strong sense of style and wild costumes and loud colors. We always ensure to take the attendees to a world they’ve never experienced before and also get a chance to grab some creative wild styles. The designers: Arlene Cumberbatch, Ashley Murray, Daria Primus, Genevieve Farrell, Jessica Phoenix, Kiah Henderson, South NJ, Tammie Page, TF-Mas, TF Moko Jumbie.